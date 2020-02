Feb 21 (Reuters) - NeuBase Therapeutics Inc:

* NEUBASE THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES NOTIFICATION OF DEFICIENCY FROM NASDAQ RELATED TO DELAYED QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q

* NEUBASE THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS TO FILE ITS FORM 10-Q FOR PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 BY END OF MARCH 2020. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: