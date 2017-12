Dec 12 (Reuters) - Nuance Communications Inc:

* NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS DELIVERS LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CALLS FOR CEO AND BOARD CHANGES

* NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS IT, CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES MANAGE FUNDS, CLIENT ACCOUNTS THAT OWN ABOUT 1.6% OF OUTSTANDING STOCK OF NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS