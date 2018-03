BRIEF-Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board

March 27 (Reuters) - Nuance Communications Inc:

* NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD AND INCOMING CEO MARK BENJAMIN

* NEUBERGER BERMAN - BELIEVES NUANCE BOARD SHOULD ADOPT SHAREHOLDER RIGHT TO CALL MEETING WHERE SHAREHOLDERS TO HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO NOMINATE NEW DIRECTORS‍​

* NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD

* NEUBERGER BERMAN - BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER'S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN Source text : [ID:reut.rs/2GbRQTd] Further company coverage: