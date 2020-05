May 15 (Reuters) - Neuca SA:

* LAUNCHES BUYBACK FOR UP TO 5% OF OWN SHARES

* PRICE UNDER BUYBACK TO RANGE FROM MINIMUM 1 ZLOTYPER SHARE TO MAXIMUM 450 ZLOTYSPER SHARE

* BUYBACK TO RUN FROM NO SOONER THAN MAY 16 TILL END OF 2021

* CO TO ALLOCATE NO MORE THAN 90.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR BUYBACK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)