March 14 (Reuters) - Telemedycyna Polska Sa:

* NEUCA MED SP. Z O.O. RAISES STAKE IN CO TO 34.1 PERCENT FROM 24.1 PERCENT

* NEUCA MED SP. Z O.O. ACQUIRES 0.9 MILLION OF SERIES C SHARES OF CO AT 1.6 ZLOTYPER SHARE ON FEB. 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)