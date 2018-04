April 19 (Reuters) - Cie Financiere de Neufcour SA :

* FY NET LOSS OF ‍​41,000 VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 68,000 YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 139‍​,000 VERSUS EUR 66,000 YEAR AGO

* SAYS IN 2018 SHOULD SELL 3 REMAINING SITES IN HERVE-XHENDELESSE

* FY REVENUE EUR ‍0.8​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS IN 2018 SHOULD SELL 1 APARTMENT IN DIEKIRCH

* SAYS IN 2018 SHOULD SELL 1 OR 2 HOUSES IN ROSOUX-BERLOZ Source text: bit.ly/2HdGs9I Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)