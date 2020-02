Feb 7 (Reuters) - Neuland Laboratories Ltd:

* US FDA INSPECTED ONE MANUFACTURING FACILITY AT PASHMYLARAM SANGAREDDY DISTRICT, FROM FEB 3-7

* US FDA INSPECTION HAS BEEN COMPLETED WITH TWO OBSERVATIONS GIVEN UNDER FORM 483

* COMPANY HAS ALREADY INITIATED CORRECTIVE AND PREVENTIVE ACTIONS FOR OBSERVATIONS