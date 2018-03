March 26 (Reuters) - Neulion Inc:

* NEULION INC - ‍ENDEAVOR WILL ACQUIRE NEULION IN AN ALL-CASH DEAL VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY USD $250 MILLION​

* NEULION INC - ‍ENDEAVOR WILL ACQUIRE EACH SHARE OF OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK OF NEULION FOR USD $0.84​

* NEULION INC - ‍UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, NEULION WILL BECOME A PRIVATELY HELD SUBSIDIARY OF ENDEAVOR​