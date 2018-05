May 15 (Reuters) - Neuralstem Inc:

* NEURALSTEM PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FISCAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.14

* CASH AND INVESTMENTS WAS $9.7 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018 AS COMPARED TO $11.7 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

* NEURALSTEM - EXPECTS EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS TO FUND OPSS BASED ON CURRENT PLANS, INTO Q1 2019