BRIEF-Neuralstem Q3 loss per share $0.01
#Market News
November 13, 2017 / 12:46 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

BRIEF-Neuralstem Q3 loss per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Neuralstem Inc

* Neuralstem reports third quarter 2017 fiscal results and provides clinical and business update

* Q3 loss per share $0.01

* Neuralstem - ‍expect to provide detailed update on corporate strategy after post-phase 2 meeting with fda in h1 2018​

* Neuralstem Inc - ‍ recent financing further extended co’s cash runway to sufficiently support continued research on NSI-189 and to support operations​

* Neuralstem Inc - ‍plans to meet with U.S. Food and Drug Administration in first half of 2018 to discuss clinical development path for NSI-189​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
