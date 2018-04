April 2 (Reuters) - Neuralstem Inc:

* NEURALSTEM REPORTS YEAR END 2017 FISCAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS UPDATE

* AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, CASH AND INVESTMENTS WAS $11.7 MILLION AS COMPARED TO $20.2 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016

* TERM INVESTMENTS TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO Q2 OF 2019