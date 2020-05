BRIEF-Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.30

May 20 (Reuters) - Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* NEUROBO PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.30

* NEUROBO PHARMACEUTICALS - PLAN TO SUBMIT INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO FDA FOR NB-02 AND TO INITIATE PHASE 1 TRIAL IN Q1 OF NEXT YEAR

* NEUROBO PHARMACEUTICALS - CONTINUE TO EXPECT A REPLY FROM FDA IN Q2 REGARDING REMOVAL OF PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD FOR GEMCABENE

* NEUROBO PHARMA - EXPECTS CASH POSITION, INCLUDING NET PROCEEDS FROM APRIL REGISTERED DIRECT COMMON STOCK OFFERING, TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH Q1 2021