March 30 (Reuters) - Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* NEUROBO PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS YEAR END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE STRATEGIC UPDATE

* NEUROBO PHARMACEUTICALS - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2019 OF $13.9 MILLION SHOULD BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH DECEMBER 2020

* NEUROBO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXPECTS A RESPONSE FROM FDA IN Q2 OF THIS YEAR REGARDING REMOVAL OF PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD FOR GEMCABENE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: