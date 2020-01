BRIEF-Neurocrine Biosciences And Idorsia Amend Option Agreement To License Novel Treatment For Rare Pediatric Epilepsy

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Neurocrine Biosciences :

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES AND IDORSIA AMEND OPTION AGREEMENT TO LICENSE NOVEL TREATMENT FOR RARE PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY

* NEUROCRINE- IDORSIA TO RECEIVE $45 MILLION UPFRONT UPON EXERCISE OF OPTION, UP TO $365 MILLION IN POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES-OWNS OPTION TO EXCLUSIVELY LICENSE ACT-709478, CLINICAL STAGE SELECTIVE T-TYPE CALCIUM CHANNEL BLOCKER FOR EPILEPSY TREATMENT

* NEUROCRINE- UPON IND APPLICATION ACCEPTANCE BY U.S. FDA, EXPECTED MID-2020, CO WILL HAVE 30 DAYS TO EXERCISE OPTION TO LICENSE ACT-709478

* NEUROCRINE -IDORSIA WILL HAVE RIGHT TO RECEIVE TIERED ROYALTY FOR ACT-709478 RANGING FROM LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS TO UPPER TEEN PERCENTAGE IN U.S. Source text for Eikon: