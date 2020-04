BRIEF-Neurocrine Biosciences Announces FDA Approval Of Once-Daily ONGENTYS

April 27 (Reuters) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc:

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF ONCE-DAILY ONGENTYS® (OPICAPONE) AS AN ADD-ON TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH PARKINSON’S DISEASE EXPERIENCING “OFF” EPISODES

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC - PLANS TO MAKE ONGENTYS AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS LATER THIS YEAR

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES - DATA FROM TRIALS SHOWED THAT ONGENTYS 50 MG SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED “OFF” TIME FROM BASELINE TO WEEK 14 OR 15 VERSUS PLACEBO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: