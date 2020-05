BRIEF-Neurocrine Biosciences Exercises Option To License Idorsia's Treatment For Pediatric Epilepsy

May 11 (Reuters) - Idorsia Ltd:

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC - EXERCISES OPTION TO LICENSE IDORSIA’S NOVEL TREATMENT FOR RARE PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES - TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE ACT-709478, CLINICAL STAGE SELECTIVE T-TYPE CALCIUM CHANNEL BLOCKER FOR RARE PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC - IDORSIA RECEIVES A $45 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT IN CASH

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES - IDORSIA WILL BE ENTITLED TO POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS UP TO $365 MILLION,TIERED ROYALTIES ON NET SALES