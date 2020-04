BRIEF-Neurocrine Biosciences Provides Covid-19 Business Update

April 3 (Reuters) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc:

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES PROVIDES COVID-19 BUSINESS UPDATE

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC - COMPANY CONTINUES TO ASSESS ANY POTENTIAL IMPACT TO ITS BUSINESS GIVEN ONGOING NATURE OF PANDEMIC

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC - DO NOT EXPECT ANY DISRUPTION IN OUR ABILITY TO SUPPLY PATIENTS WITH INGREZZA

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC - PLAN TO SHARE FULL DATA SET FROM ALL FOUR PATIENT COHORTS AT NEWLY ORGANIZED ENDO ONLINE 2020 MEETING IN JUNE

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC - BELIEVE IT NECESSARY TO DELAY COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF OPICAPONE UNTIL LATER THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: