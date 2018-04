April 30 (Reuters) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc:

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.47

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.30 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ONGOING OPERATING EXPENSES FOR 2018 ARE NOW EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $395 TO $420 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $71.1 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $63.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: