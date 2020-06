June 8 (Reuters) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc:

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC - REPORTS POSITIVE PHASE II DATA FOR CRINECERFONT IN ADULTS WITH CONGENITAL ADRENAL HYPERPLASIA AT ENDO ONLINE 2020

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC - INITIATION OF GLOBAL REGISTRATIONAL STUDY OF CRINECERFONT IN ADULTS PLANNED FOR H2 2020

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC - CRINECERFONT DEMONSTRATES MEANINGFUL REDUCTIONS IN KEY DISEASE BIOMARKERS AFTER 14 DAYS OF TREATMENT