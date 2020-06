BRIEF-Neurocrine Biosciences, Takeda Announce Collaboration To Develop Potential Therapies For Psychiatric Disorders

June 16 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES AND TAKEDA ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE POTENTIAL THERAPIES FOR PSYCHIATRIC DISORDERS

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES - COLLABORATION INCLUDES 3 CLINICAL-STAGE ASSETS WITH MOST ADVANCED MOLECULE IN PHASE II FOR NEGATIVE SYMPTOMS OF SCHIZOPHRENIA

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES - TAKEDA WILL RECEIVE $120 MILLION IN UPFRONT CASH

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES- TAKEDA WILL BE ENTITLED TO DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES OF UP TO $495 MILLION

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES- TAKEDA WILL BE ENTITLED TO COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OF UP TO $1.4 BILLION

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES- TAKEDA WILL BE ENTITLED TO UP TO DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES- TAKEDA RETAINS ABILITY TO OPT IN OR OUT OF 50:50 PROFIT SHARE ON ALL CLINICAL PROGRAMS AT CERTAIN DEVELOPMENT EVENTS

* NEUROCRINE- AGREEMENT GIVES CO EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO EARLY-TO-MID-STAGE PSYCHIATRY PIPELINE COMPOUNDS WITHIN TAKEDA’S NEUROSCIENCE PORTFOLIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: