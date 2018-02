BRIEF-Neurocrine Will File NDA For Opicapone For Parkinson's Disease Based On Existing Pivotal Clinical Trial Data

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc:

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES WILL FILE NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR OPICAPONE FOR PARKINSON‘S DISEASE BASED ON EXISTING PIVOTAL CLINICAL TRIAL DATA

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC - NEUROCRINE WILL PROCEED WITH PLANS TO FILE NDA FOR OPICAPONE DURING FIRST HALF OF 2019

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC - U.S. FDA HAS PROVIDED GUIDANCE ON REGULATORY PATH FORWARD TO SUPPORT NDA FOR OPICAPONE

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC - NEUROLOGY DIVISION OF FDA HAS NOT REQUESTED CO TO CONDUCT AN ADDITIONAL PHASE III STUDY FOR OPICAPONE PRIOR TO NDA FILING