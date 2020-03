March 11 (Reuters) - NeuroMetrix Inc:

* NEUROMETRIX PROVIDES QUELL® TECHNOLOGY COMMERCIAL STRATEGY AND PIPELINE UPDATE

* NEUROMETRIX INC - PLANS TO OFFER CONSUMER AND PRESCRIPTION VERSIONS OF QUELL TECHNOLOGY

* NEUROMETRIX INC - COMMERCIALIZATION STRATEGY FOR PRESCRIPTION PRODUCTS IS EXPECTED TO INCLUDE DIRECT SALES AND DISTRIBUTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: