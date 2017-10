Aug 2 (Reuters) - NEURONES SA:

* REG-NEURONES: ORGANIC GROWTH UP 10% IN 1ST HALF 2017

* H1 REVENUE EUR 245 MILLION VERSUS EUR 221.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NEURONES MAINTAINS FORECAST FOR FY 2017