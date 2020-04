April 8 (Reuters) - Neuronetics Inc:

* NEURONETICS, INC. ADOPTS LIMITED DURATION SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN

* NEURONETICS INC - RIGHTS WILL BE ISSUED TO SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD ON APRIL 20, 2020 AND WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 8, 2021

* NEURONETICS - RIGHTS WILL BECOME EXERCISABLE OR EXCHANGEABLE ONLY IF A PERSON OR GROUP ACQUIRES BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF 10% OR MORE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: