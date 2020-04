BRIEF-Neuronetics Cuts Expenses, Headcount Through Layoffs & Furloughs

April 8 (Reuters) - Neuronetics Inc:

* NEURONETICS, INC. ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2020 REVENUE, CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING, AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE $11.8 MILLION TO $12 MILLION

* WITHDRAWING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FULL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE, WHICH WAS ISSUED ON MARCH 3

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS FINISHED AT $63.0 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* TAKEN RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS TO REDUCE EXPENSES INCLUDING REDUCTION IN DISCRETIONARY EXPENSES & HEADCOUNT THROUGH LAYOFFS & FURLOUGHS

* ESTIMATES OPERATING EXPENSES FOR FULL YEAR 2020 TO BE IN RANGE OF $58 TO $60 MILLION

* BEYOND YEAR 2020, RESTRUCTURING IS ESTIMATED TO REDUCE ANNUAL OPERATING EXPENSES BY $27 TO $29 MILLION

* IN PROCESS OF APPLYING FOR A PAYROLL PROTECTION PROGRAM LOAN UNDER RECENTLY PASSED CARES ACT