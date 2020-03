BRIEF-Neuronetics, Inc. Announces Chris Thatcher Will Step Down As President And CEO

March 5 (Reuters) - Neuronetics Inc:

* NEURONETICS, INC. ANNOUNCES CHRIS THATCHER WILL STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT AND CEO

* NEURONETICS INC - THATCHER’S EMPLOYMENT IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGH MAY 1, 2020

* NEURONETICS INC - REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE THAT IT PROVIDED ON MARCH 3, 2020

* NEURONETICS INC - BOARD TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CEO

* NEURONETICS INC - BOARD HAS ESTABLISHED AN INTERIM OFFICE OF PRESIDENT

* NEURONETICS INC - OFFICE OF PRESIDENT IS TO BE FILLED BY STEVE FURLONG, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, AND ANDREW MACAN, GENERAL COUNSEL