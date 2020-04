April 13 (Reuters) - Neuronetics Inc:

* NEURONETICS INC - IN Q2, WILL PAY AND RECORD ONE-TIME SEPARATION-RELATED CHARGES FOR REDUCTION IN FORCE EQUAL TO APPROXIMATELY $2.4 MILLION

* NEURONETICS INC - ESTIMATES THAT PLAN TO REDUCE OPERATING EXPENSES WILL PRODUCE NET SAVINGS OF ABOUT $18 MILLION THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2020 Source text: (bit.ly/2K1RFJF) Further company coverage: