BRIEF-Neuronetics - On March 2, Entered Into Agreement With Solar Capital For Credit Facility Replacing Co’s Previous $35 Mln Credit Facility With Oxford Finance LLC

March 3 (Reuters) - Neuronetics Inc:

* NEURONETICS - ON MARCH 2, ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL FOR CREDIT FACILITY REPLACING CO’S PREVIOUS $35 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY WITH OXFORD FINANCE LLC

* NEURONETICS - SOLAR FACILITY PERMITS THE CO TO BORROW UP TO AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF $50.0 MILLION IN TWO TRANCHES OF TERM LOANS

* NEURONETICS - BORROWED AMOUNT OF $35.0 MILLION, WHICH WAS THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER THE TERM A LOAN PORTION OF THE SOLAR FACILITY

* NEURONETICS - TERM A LOAN PORTION OF THE SOLAR FACILITY MATURES, AND ALL AMOUNTS BORROWED THEREUNDER ARE DUE, ON FEBRUARY 28, 2025

* NEURONETICS - UNDER THE TERM B LOAN PORTION OF THE SOLAR FACILITY, CO IS PERMITTED TO BORROW, AT ITS ELECTION, UP TO AN AMOUNT OF $15.0 MILLION