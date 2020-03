BRIEF-Neuronetics Reports Q4 And Full Year 2019 Financial Results

March 3 (Reuters) - Neuronetics Inc:

* NEURONETICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.41

* Q4 REVENUE $17.4 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $16.9 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.44 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* NEURONETICS - FOR FULL YEAR 2020, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT TOTAL WORLDWIDE REVENUE BETWEEN $69.0 AND $71.0 MILLION

* NEURONETICS - FOR FULL YEAR 2020, CO EXPECTS GROSS MARGINS TO BE IN MID 70% RANGE, IN LINE WITH FULL YEAR 2019 MARGINS

* NEURONETICS - FOR FULL YEAR 2020, CO EXPECTS OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE BETWEEN $76.0 AND $78.0 MILLION

* NEURONETICS - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $75.7 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2019

* NEURONETICS - FOURTH QUARTER 2019 U.S. TREATMENT SESSION REVENUE OF $11.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 13% OVER FOURTH QUARTER OF 2018