BRIEF-Neurosearch: Gefion To Launch A Takeover Offer On Neurosearch

April 27 (Reuters) - Neurosearch A/S:

* REG-DECISION ON LAUNCH OF CONDITIONAL, VOLUNTARY OFFER

* RECEIVED A NOTICE FROM GEFION GROUP INVESTMENTS A/S THAT GEFION DECIDED TO LAUNCH A CONDITIONAL, VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER OFFER

* NEUROSEARCH - GEFION OFFER TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF NEUROSEARCH (EXCLUDING ANY TREASURY SHARES) AGAINST CASH CONSIDERATION OF DKK 4.00 PER SHARE

* BOARD WITHDRAWS PROPOSAL FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO DECIDE TO LIQUIDATE NEUROSEARCH

* RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CONVERSION OF COMPANY INTO AN INVESTMENT COMPANY.

* BOARD RECOMMENDS NEUROSEARCH'S SHAREHOLDERS TO AWAIT THIS STATEMENT PRIOR TO POTENTIALLY ACCEPTING OFFER