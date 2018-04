April 19 (Reuters) - Neurosoft Software Production SA:

* REVENUES AMOUNTED TO €9.8 MILLION IN 2017 (€8.7 MILLION IN 2016)

* NET LOSS IN 2017 AT €0.8 MILLION (PROFIT OF €1.9 MILLION IN 2016)