April 27 (Reuters) - Neurosoft Software Production SA:

* GROSS PROFIT IN 2019 AMOUNTED TO EUR 1,30 MILLION (EUR 2,64 MILLION IN 2018)

* EBITDA IN 2019 AMOUNTED TO EUR (0,28) MILLION (EUR 0,85 MILLION IN 2018)

* CONSOLIDATED REVENUES AMOUNTED TO EUR 14,90 MILLION IN 2019 COMPARED TO EUR 13,78 MILLION IN 2018

* EXPECTS RESULTS FOR 2020 TO BE AFFECTED BY ENHANCED VOLATILE MARKET ENVIRONMENT DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC