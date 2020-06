BRIEF-Neurotrope Announces Strategic Partnership With BryoLogyx

June 10 (Reuters) - Neurotrope Inc:

* NEUROTROPE ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH BRYOLOGYX FOR SUPPLY OF SYNTHETIC BRYOSTATIN-1 AND CONTINUATION OF THE NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE (NCI) TRIAL FOR CHILDHOOD LEUKEMIA

* NEUROTROPE - UNDER TERMS, BRYOLOGYX WILL SUPPLY CO WITH SPECIFIED AMOUNTS OF SYNTHETIC, GMP-GRADE BRYOSTATIN-1., MANUFACTURED BY AMRI GROUP

* NEUROTROPE - BRYOLOGYX WILL PAY FEE ON GROSS REVENUES GENERATED BY COMMERCIAL SALE OF BRYOSTATIN-1 PRODUCT SOLD BY BRYOLOGYX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: