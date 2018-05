BRIEF-Neurotrope Inc - On May 4 Neurotrope Bioscience Executed A Services Agreement With Worldwide Clinical Trials

May 10 (Reuters) - Neurotrope Inc:

* NEUROTROPE INC - ON MAY 4 NEUROTROPE BIOSCIENCE EXECUTED A SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH WORLDWIDE CLINICAL TRIALS

* NEUROTROPE - DEAL RELATES TO SERVICES FOR CONFIRMATORY PHASE 2 STUDY OF BRYOSTATIN IN TREATMENT OF MODERATELY SEVERE TO SEVERE ALZHEIMERS DISEASE

* NEUROTROPE INC - NEUROTROPE AND NEUROTROPE BIOSCIENCE EXPECT THAT FIRST STUDY SITE WILL BE INITIATED DURING Q2 OF 2018

* NEUROTROPE INC - PER AGREEMENT TOTAL ESTIMATED BUDGET FOR SERVICES, INCLUDING PASS-THROUGH COSTS, IS APPROXIMATELY $6.9 MILLION