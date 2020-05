BRIEF-Neurotrope, Metuchen Pharma Report Merger Agreement

May 18 (Reuters) - Neurotrope Inc:

* NEUROTROPE AND METUCHEN PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCE MERGER AGREEMENT TO FORM PETROS PHARMACEUTICALS, A MEN’S HEALTH COMPANY

* NEUROTROPE INC - DEAL FOR ALL-STOCK TRANSACTION

* NEUROTROPE INC - EXISTING NEUROTROPE SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 20% AND METUCHEN SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 80% OF COMBINED COMPANY

* NEUROTROPE INC - CHARLES RYAN NAMED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF PETROS

* NEUROTROPE - FUNDING FOR PETROS EXPECTED TO INCLUDE ABOUT $20 MILLION OF CO’S AVAILABLE CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, REVENUE FROM SALES OF METUCHEN’S STENDRA

* NEUROTROPE INC - PETROS IS EXPECTED TO BECOME A NASDAQ TRADED COMPANY FOCUSED SOLELY ON MEN’S HEALTH CONDITIONS

* NEUROTROPE - BRYOSTATIN-1 AND ALL EXISTING ASSETS, OPERATIONS AND LIABILITIES, EXCEPT FOR CASH RETAINED BY PETROS WILL BE SPUN-OUT INTO A SEPARATELY TRADED CO

* NEUROTROPE INC - NEUROTROPE BIOSCIENCE EXPECTED TO RETAIN ABOUT $14 MILLION WHICH INCLUDES CASH PLUS RECENTLY AWARDED NIH CLINICAL TRIAL GRANT

* NEUROTROPE INC - STAKEHOLDERS OF NEUROTROPE PRIOR TO MERGER WILL OWN ALL OF SHARES OF NBI