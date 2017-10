Oct 18 (Reuters) - NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL AB

* NEUROVIVE AND LUND UNIVERSITY COLLABORATION RECEIVES GRANT FOR LIVER CANCER RESEARCH

* GRANTED 2.5 MSEK FROM SWEDISH FOUNDATION FOR STRATEGIC RESEARCH​

* ‍NEUROVIVE AND RAMIN MASSOUMI HAVE BEEN GRANTED 2.5 MSEK TO STUDY ROLE OF CYCLOPHILINS IN LIVER CANCER​