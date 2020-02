BRIEF-Neurovive Proposes A Rights Issue Of SEK 74 Mln

Feb 19 (Reuters) - NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB:

* NEUROVIVE PROPOSES A RIGHTS ISSUE OF MSEK 74 AND ACCELERATES THE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF KL1333

* RESOLVED ON RIGHTS ISSUE IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT CO HAS FINANCIAL RESOURCES FOR ITS PRIORITIZED PRIMARY MITOCHONDRIAL DISEASE (PMD) PROGRAMS, PRIMARILY CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF KL1333

* UPON FULL SUBSCRIPTION IN RIGHTS ISSUE SHARE CAPITAL WILL INCREASE FROM SEK 9,297,629.55 TO SEK 13,946,444.30 AND NUMBER OF SHARES WILL INCREASE FROM 185,952,591 SHARES TO 278,928,886 SHARES

* APRIL 6 - 24, 2020 SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 0.80 PER SHARE, WHICH IMPLIES THAT COMPANY WILL RAISE APPROXIMATELY MSEK 74 BEFORE ISSUE COSTS FROM RIGHTS ISSUE

* TWO (2) SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS ENTITLE TO SUBSCRIPTION OF ONE (1) NEW SHARE

