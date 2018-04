April 27 (Reuters) - NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL AB:

* PRESS RELEASE - PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS ISSUE IN NEUROVIVE OVERSUBSCRIBED

* RIGHTS ISSUE SUBSCRIBED TO ABOUT MSEK 81.9, CORRESPONDING TO SUBSCRIPTION RATIO OF ABOUT 104 PERCENT

* GETS ABOUT MSEK 78.5 BEFORE ISSUE EXPENSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)