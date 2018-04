April 18 (Reuters) - NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL AB:

* NEUROVIVE’S KL1333 RECEIVES FDA ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR TREATMENT OF MITOCHONDRIAL DISEASES

* ODD OPENS UP FOR MARKET EXCLUSIVITY FOR SEVEN YEARS WITHIN US FOR NEUROVIVE'S KL1333, WHEN AUTHORISED FOR MARKETING