Oct 5 (Reuters) - NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL AB

* NEUROVIVE‘S COLLABORATOR THE CHILDREN‘S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA AWARDED NIH GRANT TO STUDY NVP015 AGAINST CHEMICAL THREATS

* ‍GRANT WILL BROADEN PRECLINICAL RESEARCH WITH COMPOUNDS FROM NEUROVIVE‘S NVP015 PROGRAM​

* ‍ITS RESEARCH COLLABORATION PARTNER HAS RECEIVED A TWO-YEAR GRANT, IN TOTAL OF 473,000 USD​