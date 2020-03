BRIEF-Nevada Copper Announces Planned Substantial Balance Sheet Strengthening

March 18 (Reuters) - Nevada Copper Corp:

* NEVADA COPPER ANNOUNCES PLANNED SUBSTANTIAL BALANCE SHEET STRENGTHENING, PROVIDES UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF PUMPKIN HOLLOW UNDERGROUND MINE PRODUCTION RAMP-UP

* WORKING WITH ITS FINANCING PARTNERS IN AN EFFORT TO REACH BINDING AGREEMENTS WITHIN NEXT TWO WEEKS

* CONCENTRATE PRODUCTION AND SALES VOLUMES ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO RAMP-UP DURING H1 2020.

* NOT POSSIBLE FOR CO TO PREDICT THE IMPACT ON ITS OPERATIONS AT THIS TIME

* WORK IS CONTINUING ON SITE AS NORMAL, SUBJECT TO ENHANCED PRECAUTIONS

* NEVADA COPPER - POSSIBLE THAT REDUCED WORKING RATES OR TEMPORARY STOPPAGES COULD OCCUR IN THE FUTURE DEPENDING ON HOW EVENTS UNFOLD

* NEVADA - COMPANY WILL REDUCE ITS EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES AND PRIORITIZE ADVANCING ITS HIGH-PRIORITY TARGETS IN ACCORDANCE WITH CASH AVAILABILITY

* NEVADA COPPER - BALANCE SHEET STRENGTHENING PACKAGE COMPRISES COMBINATION OF MEASURES EXPECTED TO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVE THE LIQUIDITY PROFILE OF CO

* PROPOSED BALANCE SHEET STRENGTHENING PACKAGE CONSISTS OF $35 MILLION ROYALTY AND STREAM FINANCING WITH TRIPLE FLAG

* PROPOSED BALANCE SHEET STRENGTHENING PACKAGE ALSO CONSISTS OF $30 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY REFINANCING