BRIEF-Nevada Copper ‍Executes Deals To Raise $100 Mln Equity Financing From Investors As Part Of $378 Mln Construction Financing,Recapitalization Deals

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Nevada Copper Corp:

* NEVADA COPPER - ‍EXECUTED DEALS TO RAISE $100 MILLION EQUITY FINANCING FROM INVESTORS AS PART OF $378 MILLION CONSTRUCTION FINANCING,RECAPITALIZATION DEALS

* NEVADA COPPER CORP - PALA INVESTMENTS LTD AGREED TO REDUCE EQUITY SUBSCRIPTION AS ANNOUNCED ON DEC 22, 2017

* NEVADA COPPER- ‍IN CONNECTION WITH OFFERING,ENTERED BINDING SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT WITH FUNDS MANAGED BY CASTLELAKE IN RESPECT OF $35 MILLION SUBSCRIPTION​

* NEVADA COPPER - ‍ CASTLELAKE TO ALSO ENTER INVESTOR RIGHTS AGREEMENT THAT INCLUDES RIGHT TO NOMINATE A MEMBER OF CO'S BOARD, UNDER SOME CONDITIONS