Nov 28 (Reuters) - Nevada Copper Corp:

* ‍MOVING SWIFTLY TOWARDS RE-COMMENCEMENT OF PROJECT CONSTRUCTION​

* OPEN PIT PROJECT ‍DRILLING TO COMMENCE EARLY Q1 2018, WITH AN INITIAL LOW-COST 10,000 METER PROGRAM​

* ‍IN EARLY 2018, COMPANY PLANS TO EXECUTE AN EPC CONTRACT FOR PROCESS PLANT,​