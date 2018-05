BRIEF-Nevada Gold & Casinos Announces Review Of Strategic Alternatives And Sale Of South Dakota Route Operation

May 23 (Reuters) - Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc:

* NEVADA GOLD & CASINOS ANNOUNCES REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES AND SALE OF SOUTH DAKOTA ROUTE OPERATION

* NEVADA GOLD & CASINOS INC - RETAINED ROSSOFF & COMPANY LLC AS ITS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO ASSIST WITH STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS

* NEVADA GOLD & CASINOS INC - NO LONGER IN EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS TO SELL COMPANY

* NEVADA GOLD & CASINOS INC - BOARD INITIATED PROCESS TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* NEVADA GOLD & CASINOS - BOARD WILL CONSIDER RANGE OF STRATEGIC, OPERATIONAL & FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES, WHICH MAY INCLUDE A SALE OR OTHER DEAL

* NEVADA GOLD & CASINOS INC - COMPANY HAS NOT SET A TIMETABLE FOR COMPLETION OF REVIEW PROCESS