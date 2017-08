July 27 (Reuters) - Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc

* Nevada Gold & Casinos reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.07

* Q4 revenue $19.8 million versus $19.9 million

* Board has approved an additional $2.0 million share buyback

* Nevada Gold & Casinos-"fiscal 2017 was challenging due to lower table hold percentages in Washington and major road construction at Club Fortune"