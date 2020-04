April 2 (Reuters) - Nevro Corp:

* NEVRO ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF COMMON STOCK AND CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES

* NEVRO CORP - PRICING CONCURRENT OFFERING OF 1.6 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK AT A PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $84.00 PER SHARE

* NEVRO CORP - STOCK OFFERING FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $136.5 MILLION

* NEVRO CORP - PRICED $165 MILLION OF ITS 2.75% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)