April 9 (Reuters) - Nevro Corp:

* ITS PATENT LITIGATION AGAINST BOSTON SCIENTIFIC U.S. COURT OF APPEALS FOR FEDERAL CIRCUIT ISSUED A RULING IN ITS FAVOR

* FEDERAL CIRCUIT RULED IN CO'S FAVOR WITH REGARD TO ALL OF CO'S ASSERTED PATENT CLAIMS IN A UNANIMOUS, PRECEDENTIAL OPINION