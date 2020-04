BRIEF-Nevro Says Nearly All Worldwide, Non-Sales Employees Will Be Taking Temporary Reduction In Base Salary For Remainder Of Q2 2020

April 13 (Reuters) - Nevro Corp:

* NEVRO SAYS NEARLY ALL WORLDWIDE, NON-SALES EMPLOYEES WILL BE TAKING TEMPORARY REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY FOR REMAINDER OF Q2 2020

* NEVRO - BASE SALARY REDUCTIONS INCLUDE A 50% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY FOR CO’S CEO

* NEVRO - BASE SALARY REDUCTIONS INCLUDE A 20% REDUCTION FOR VICE PRESIDENTS, INCLUDING CO’S OTHER NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

* NEVRO - REDUCTIONS IN BASE SALARY WILL BE EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 16, 2020 AND ARE EXPECTED TO LAST THROUGH JUNE 30, 2020

* NEVRO CORP - CASH RETAINER FOR EACH NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTOR SERVING ON THE BOARD WILL BE TEMPORARILY REDUCED BY 50%