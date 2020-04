BRIEF-Nevro Sees Q1 2020 Revenue Between $86.4 Mln And $86.9 Mln

April 1 (Reuters) - Nevro Corp:

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE $86.4 MILLION TO $86.9 MILLION

* COMPANY WITHDRAWS FY2020 GUIDANCE DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* WITHDRAWAL OF ITS FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 25, 2020

* PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED Q1 2020 WORLDWIDE REVENUE EXPECTED TO BE $86.4-$86.9 MILLION

* PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED Q1 2020 U.S. REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE $74.9 TO $75.2 MILLION

* CANNOT PREDICT EXTENT OR DURATION OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 VIRUS ON ITS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED Q1 2020 INTERNATIONAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE $11.5 TO $11.7 MILLION

* PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED Q1 2020 OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE AT OR BELOW APPROXIMATELY $90 MILLION

* NEVRO - INTENDS TO MAINTAIN STRENGTH OF COMMERCIAL ORGANIZATION IN PREPARATION FOR WHAT CO BELIEVES TO BE ACTIVE RECOVERY PERIOD IN H2 2020,EARLY 2021