a month ago
July 5, 2017 / 11:20 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Nevro sees Q2 revenue $77.5 million to $78 million

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Nevro Corp:

* Nevro announces preliminary unaudited second quarter 2017 revenue and business update

* Sees Fy 2017 revenue $310 million to $320 million

* Sees Q2 revenue $77.5 million to $78 million

* Nevro Corp - company expects worldwide revenue for full year 2017 to be in range of $310.0 to $320.0 million.

* Nevro Corp- preliminary unaudited U.S. revenue for Q2 of 2017 is expected to be in range of $62.7 to $63.0 million

* Nevro Corp - ‍preliminary unaudited international revenue for Q2 of 2017 is expected to be in range of $14.8 to $15.0 million​

* Says ‍additionally, company announced that michael enxing, vice president of sales, is no longer with company​

* Nevro Corp - company announced that preliminary unaudited Q2 worldwide revenue is expected to be in range of $77.5 to $78.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

